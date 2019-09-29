Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

We will be comparing the differences between Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 32 1.96 14.45M 2.46 13.53 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 28 0.00 15.55M 1.97 14.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bridge Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arrow Financial Corporation and Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 44,598,765.43% 13.6% 1.2% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 55,200,567.98% 8.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Financial Corporation and Bridge Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Bridge Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.