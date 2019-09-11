Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.36 N/A 2.46 13.53 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.40 N/A 5.35 15.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tompkins Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Arrow Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Tompkins Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arrow Financial Corporation and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Tompkins Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrow Financial Corporation and Tompkins Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 52% respectively. Arrow Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Arrow Financial Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.