Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrow Financial Corporation has 41.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Arrow Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.60% 1.20% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Arrow Financial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation N/A 34 13.28 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrow Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Arrow Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Arrow Financial Corporation.