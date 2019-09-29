Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial Corporation 32 1.96 14.45M 2.46 13.53 Citizens Holding Company 20 0.00 4.13M 1.19 17.90

Table 1 highlights Arrow Financial Corporation and Citizens Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arrow Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Citizens Holding Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial Corporation 44,598,765.43% 13.6% 1.2% Citizens Holding Company 20,475,954.39% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Holding Company

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats Citizens Holding Company on 11 of the 12 factors.