Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|32
|1.96
|14.45M
|2.46
|13.53
|Citizens Holding Company
|20
|0.00
|4.13M
|1.19
|17.90
Table 1 highlights Arrow Financial Corporation and Citizens Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arrow Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Citizens Holding Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|44,598,765.43%
|13.6%
|1.2%
|Citizens Holding Company
|20,475,954.39%
|7.9%
|0.7%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.57 beta indicates that Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.13 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|-2.03%
|-3.59%
|-0.57%
|4.89%
|-11.82%
|3.87%
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
For the past year Arrow Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Holding Company
Summary
Arrow Financial Corporation beats Citizens Holding Company on 11 of the 12 factors.
