Arrow Financial Continues to Hold Position in Valero Energy (VLO); As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Holder Sanders Capital Decreased Its Holding by $34.93 Million

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96M shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 302.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 16,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $24.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 246,080 shares to 6.69M shares, valued at $161.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.78 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

