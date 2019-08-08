Arrow Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY); Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding in Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Lowered by $1.15 Million

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 9.71M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $9.92 during the last trading session, reaching $404.43. About 88,689 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management Inc invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 95,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 9,900 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 179,598 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.06% or 24,588 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 631,918 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 50 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 92,797 shares. Hanson Doremus accumulated 175 shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,659 shares. Allstate Corp reported 34,795 shares. 21,128 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Wilen Inv Management reported 0.85% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 500,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 6,733 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank owns 3,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 141,251 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 3,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 273,812 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 1,534 shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 0.12% or 381,339 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 2,164 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 150 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 4,580 shares. Moreover, Oak Associate Oh has 0.04% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 5,912 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 37.31 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.