Arrow Financial Boosted Its Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $519,520; Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake In Compass Minerals (CMP) Was Has Upped

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 610,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 603,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 132,527 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $231.8. About 349,716 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was made by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. On Monday, March 18 the insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 4,646 shares. American Century invested in 46,350 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 5,968 shares. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 69,094 shares. 316 are held by Glenmede Trust Company Na. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 61,581 shares. 214,054 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 30 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,667 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank owns 5,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 10,822 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.1% or 387,310 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 0.4% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hendley & holds 27,883 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Communication Ma reported 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company has 3,950 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Korea Inv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dupont Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 12,816 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northeast Invest Management reported 14,457 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cap Innovations Limited Liability Com has 3,985 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,500 shares. 31,395 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares to 53,110 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,355 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

