Arrow Financial (AROW) Trades at $32.40 After Triangle; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Has 1.44 Sentiment

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) formed triangle with $30.13 target or 7.00% below today’s $32.40 share price. Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) has $470.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 5,328 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Arrow Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.93 million shares or 0.04% more from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Community Natl Bank Na has 6,387 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,943 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 10,902 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 17,745 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Moreover, Maple Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). 11,440 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 6,651 shares. Blackrock reported 1.03 million shares. First Trust L P accumulated 26,381 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 90,399 shares. Intll has 7,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 31,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 109 shares.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $166.79 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 27,289 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

