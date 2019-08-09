Arrow Financial (AROW) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Sempra Energy (SRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Sempra Energy (SRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 237 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 216 cut down and sold holdings in Sempra Energy. The investment managers in our database now possess: 241.82 million shares, up from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sempra Energy in top ten stock positions increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 176 Increased: 173 New Position: 64.

Arrow Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:AROW) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Arrow Financial Corp’s current price of $32.50 translates into 0.80% yield. Arrow Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 16,575 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 49.59% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy for 199,600 shares. Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Lp owns 21,000 shares or 15.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Partners Lp has 12.32% invested in the company for 8.18 million shares. The New York-based Electron Capital Partners Llc has invested 11.11% in the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 941,060 shares.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.40 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $474.07 million. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.