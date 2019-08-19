Arrow Financial (AROW) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Mccormick & Co (MKC)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Arrow Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:AROW) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Arrow Financial Corp’s current price of $32.00 translates into 0.81% yield. Arrow Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 43,383 shares traded or 142.89% up from the average. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M

Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 284 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 278 cut down and sold their holdings in Mccormick & Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 102.01 million shares, down from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mccormick & Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 22 to 16 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 225 Increased: 207 New Position: 77.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Arrow Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.93 million shares or 0.04% more from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc owns 4,562 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). First Advisors L P reported 26,381 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) for 3,504 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity holds 0% or 6,508 shares in its portfolio. 26,735 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Retail Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,722 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,745 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 29,433 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 2,569 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). 616,857 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $464.62 million. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $22.52 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 33.24 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26 million for 32.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

