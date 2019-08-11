Arrow Financial (AROW) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Arrow Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:AROW) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Arrow Financial Corp’s current price of $32.74 translates into 0.79% yield. Arrow Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 15,621 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 84 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 79 reduced and sold equity positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.55 million shares, up from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 62 Increased: 59 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Arrow Reports Year-Over-Year Loan Growth of 10.8% and $8.9 million in Q2 Net Income – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $475.36 million. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Arrow Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.93 million shares or 0.04% more from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 0% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) for 212,720 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,254 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Com Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Lpl reported 7,777 shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 673,969 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 30,805 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 277,587 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 185 shares. 19,484 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Wedge Mgmt L L P Nc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) for 43,935 shares. 38,772 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) or 2,555 shares. Citigroup has 3,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) for 10,902 shares.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 225,280 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KLIC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kulicke & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.