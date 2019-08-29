Arrow Financial (AROW) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Bio (TECH) Position By $783,090

Arrow Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:AROW) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Arrow Financial Corp’s current price of $32.07 translates into 0.81% yield. Arrow Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 14,935 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Bio (TECH) stake by 40.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 3,955 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 5,928 shares with $1.18M value, down from 9,883 last quarter. Bio now has $7.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $190.6. About 75,886 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Ishares (IWN) stake by 5,840 shares to 88,220 valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) stake by 10,595 shares and now owns 106,359 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Techne Corporation has $27000 highest and $230 lowest target. $250’s average target is 31.16% above currents $190.6 stock price. Bio-Techne Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, July 2.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V also bought $95,530 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Arrow Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.93 million shares or 0.04% more from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $465.63 million. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.