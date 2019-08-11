Arrow Electrs Com (ARW) Market Value Declined While Delphi Management Trimmed Its Stake; Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $634,800; Shares Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 62,228 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc Com (ARW) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 20,308 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 29,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 479 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 356,281 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Westpac Corporation accumulated 11,674 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company reported 3,500 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Com stated it has 6,986 shares. Stifel Financial reported 8,458 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 899,310 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 86,198 shares. Comerica Bank owns 56,333 shares. Geode Management Lc has 974,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 138,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability reported 46,431 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.