Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shares Declined While Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Position; Icm Asset Management Has Raised Its Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stake

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 308,354 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 40,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 261,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 221,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 306,746 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 124,137 shares to 797,649 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 145,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,858 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Personal Computer Industry Loses a Key Components Distributor – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 96,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 90,915 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 356,281 shares. Financial Architects invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.09% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 6,609 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 34,135 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 20,308 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,657 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James holds 0.64% or 127,971 shares.

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Acco Brands (ACCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACCO Brands’ (ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “ACCO Brands To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.