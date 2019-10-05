Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Its Position by $395,271

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 32,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 191,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62M, up from 158,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 917,432 shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares to 50,716 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,651 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).