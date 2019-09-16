Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Cut Its Position by $355,000; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) as Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 221,081 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 million market cap company. It closed at $4.41 lastly. It is down 73.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,600 shares to 94,600 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) by 294,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Finance has 4,735 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability has 17,343 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 6,136 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 26,405 are held by Psagot House Limited. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 296,385 shares. 43,212 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com reported 290,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.02% or 22,190 shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 3,026 shares. Amer Grp reported 181,047 shares. Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 308 shares.