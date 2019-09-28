Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $340,374 as Stock Declined; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Metlife (MET) Stake by $416,549

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 167,637 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 159,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 383,197 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Investment Inc holds 19,620 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 86,386 are held by Schafer Cullen. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 22,449 shares. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Natl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 772,820 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 64,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 263 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 50,479 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 10,439 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 375,355 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics and IBM Aim to Reinvent Airport Operations with New IoT Solution – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AI Eye – CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Talks about Selection as a Preferred Vendor for Seneca Labs, a Division of Arrow Electronics, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 185,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $58.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arga Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 24,905 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 188,870 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 65,269 were accumulated by Allstate. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,841 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,390 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.63 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 36,421 shares. 547,915 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 280,001 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sfmg Llc accumulated 0.12% or 18,076 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp accumulated 0.13% or 803,903 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 72.82M shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,094 shares.