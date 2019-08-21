Arrow Electrs (ARW) Share Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted by $3.82 Million Its Stake; Huntsman (HUN) Holder Towle & Co Has Lifted Its Position

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 647.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 49,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 57,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 341,477 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Services reported 282 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 184,942 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 1.4% or 64,754 shares. Mrj Capital Inc accumulated 50,500 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 327,113 shares. Lpl Llc reported 26,654 shares. Burney Com owns 132,034 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co owns 376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 14,294 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.08% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Regions Corporation has 16,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Swift Run Ltd Company accumulated 494,953 shares or 10.27% of the stock. Towle & Com holds 3.06% or 1.20M shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 29,207 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,315 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm holds 88,894 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aqr Management Lc invested in 1.68M shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 138,403 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation invested in 9,340 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 57,202 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 52,100 shares. 47,561 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Icon Advisers invested in 12,800 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.08% stake. 49 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust And. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 356,281 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability owns 10,500 shares.

