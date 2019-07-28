Arrow Electrs (ARW) Market Value Declined While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position by $18.52 Million; Yacktman Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 240,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 634,701 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78M, up from 4.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 5,439 shares to 702,118 shares, valued at $64.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 157,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43M for 8.96 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,528 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gmt invested in 2.12% or 832,850 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 12,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 8,720 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 12,920 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.33% or 50,400 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 746,215 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 210,066 shares. Stephens Ar holds 4,171 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 15,902 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability owns 182 shares. 44,482 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested in 3,400 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics, Rigado and Iconics Launch Market-ready Smart Buildings Solution – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Recognized as a Top Provider by Microsoft for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management accumulated 98,933 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maverick Cap Limited invested in 0.11% or 60,020 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 230,078 were reported by Berkshire Asset Ltd Company Pa. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.57% stake. Art Advsrs Llc invested in 0.12% or 14,410 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 205,908 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 0.27% stake. Somerset Tru owns 32,873 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 5.51M shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Company reported 18,987 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,862 shares. Citadel Lc reported 2.25 million shares stake. First Merchants accumulated 60,240 shares.