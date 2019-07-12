Arrow Electrs (ARW) Market Value Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Ppl (PPL) Valuation Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Cut Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 25,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 99,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 506,163 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 3.91 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $399.70M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $165.50M for 8.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

