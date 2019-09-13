Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Rbf Capital Cut Its Position by $355,000 as Share Price Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.27 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 37,836 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 164,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 60,908 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Boston Prns holds 2.74M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 146,257 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 19,508 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 772,820 shares. Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 6,571 shares. Moreover, Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 100,385 shares. Oklahoma-based Asset Management Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Asset Management One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 44,249 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 6,430 shares stake. State Street holds 3.93 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84 million for 11.58 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 6,969 shares to 24,969 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 230,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,892 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 20,665 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 10 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 10,780 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 37,935 shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 30,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 251,284 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Green Square Limited Com has invested 0.39% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.06% or 18,284 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP owns 535,625 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 119,602 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Florida-based St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ameriprise Financial invested in 13,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 412,624 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.