Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Increased Its Holding; As Xylem (XYL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Eventide Asset Management Lifted Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 627,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.27M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 97,137 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 72.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 285,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 682,900 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.12 million, up from 397,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 112,320 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 258,638 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 82,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 0.05% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.13% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10.86 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 2,833 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management invested in 4.17 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & Inc has invested 0.19% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Aviva Pcl has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Btim Corp reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial accumulated 338 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.79 million shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.63% or 61,224 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 106,610 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 425,625 shares. Panagora Asset has 11,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport & Company Ltd reported 316,919 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.