Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $340,374; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Raised Stake by $3.61 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 309,954 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 602,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 10.26 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 122,739 shares to 127,139 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 307,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.83M for 11.14 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Advsrs Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 492,412 shares. Bridges Inv Inc reported 0.05% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 49,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aqr Llc accumulated 1.92 million shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 685,164 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 3.46 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Speece Thorson Gp stated it has 191,037 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. 32,284 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 182,670 shares. 55,940 are owned by Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 609 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data: Fantastic Compounder, Solid Beat And Raise Quarter, Trading At 7.5x 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 375 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hartford Financial Management holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 302,694 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Alps stated it has 95,205 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 150,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 151,570 shares. Schroder Management owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Frontier Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2.72M shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management accumulated 3,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foundation Resources Management has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.69 million shares stake.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp. cut to Sell rating at Citi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares to 675,868 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,994 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).