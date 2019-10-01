Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Blackrock Has Boosted Its Position by $11.33 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 15.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 159,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 8.79M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626.30M, up from 8.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 226,449 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Independent has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp New York invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas reported 3.33% stake. Opus Invest Mgmt Inc reported 5,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Schaller Investment Grp Incorporated owns 4,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited stated it has 766,000 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Nwq Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,551 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs owns 12,442 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 36,801 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 21,174 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 74,936 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.79 million shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Management has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker reported 1.41% stake.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

