Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.00 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Boosted Its Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 25,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 99,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 1.49M shares traded or 157.23% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2175.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,459 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, up from 152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 3.15M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares to 20,776 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 52,321 shares to 227,478 shares, valued at $61.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.45M for 8.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.