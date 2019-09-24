Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Since Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) are part of the Electronics Wholesale industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. 73 0.21 N/A 7.90 9.19 Watsco Inc. 157 1.38 N/A 6.45 25.20

In table 1 we can see Arrow Electronics Inc. and Watsco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Watsco Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arrow Electronics Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Watsco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 4.2% Watsco Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta indicates that Arrow Electronics Inc. is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Watsco Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Watsco Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Watsco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrow Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics Inc. and Watsco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Watsco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Arrow Electronics Inc. is $74.5, with potential downside of -0.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrow Electronics Inc. and Watsco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 99.1%. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Watsco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. 1.11% 0.82% -13.04% -3.83% -3.08% 5.31% Watsco Inc. -0.39% -1.06% 4.06% 11.94% -3.78% 16.88%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Watsco Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Watsco Inc. beats Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers who service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It also exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.