Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Reaches $70.41 Formed H&S; Primo Water (PRMW) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Primo Water Corp (PRMW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 55 funds increased and opened new positions, while 40 reduced and sold holdings in Primo Water Corp. The funds in our database now own: 27.84 million shares, up from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Primo Water Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 35 New Position: 20.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $551.78 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 199,865 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34M for 58.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation for 394,142 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 103,269 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.45% invested in the company for 110,383 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.25% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 186,010 shares.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

