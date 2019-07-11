Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Reaches $67.37 After 6.00% Down Move; uniQure N.V. (QURE) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Chardan Capital Markets maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Monday, March 4. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of QURE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Chardan Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, February 25. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. See uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Initiate

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

The stock of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 112,544 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIRThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.70 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $63.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARW worth $342.24M less.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gmt Corp has invested 2.12% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 600,981 are held by Legal General Gp Public Limited Com. Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Delaware-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.54% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 96,100 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 158,504 are held by Speece Thorson Cap Group Incorporated. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,106 shares.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.33M for 8.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

