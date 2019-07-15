Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) EPS Estimated At $2.00; Evo Payments – Class A (EVOP) Shorts Raised By 2.33%

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $2.00 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. ARW’s profit would be $169.44 million giving it 8.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.84 EPS previously, Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 154,897 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56

Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP) had an increase of 2.33% in short interest. EVOP’s SI was 2.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.33% from 2.46M shares previously. With 167,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s short sellers to cover EVOP’s short positions. The SI to Evo Payments Inc – Class A’s float is 10.69%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 108,769 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.37 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.