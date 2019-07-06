Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Comparison side by side

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS), both competing one another are Electronics Wholesale companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. 75 0.20 N/A 7.90 8.72 Littelfuse Inc. 182 2.57 N/A 6.67 26.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc. Littelfuse Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arrow Electronics Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arrow Electronics Inc. is presently more affordable than Littelfuse Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 4.2% Littelfuse Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Littelfuse Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrow Electronics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Littelfuse Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Littelfuse Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrow Electronics Inc. and Littelfuse Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Littelfuse Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Littelfuse Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $201.67 average price target and a 13.64% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Littelfuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Arrow Electronics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Littelfuse Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. -4.03% -18.5% -15.36% -7.36% -8.99% -0.13% Littelfuse Inc. -3.36% -12.25% -5.72% -6.57% -19.13% 1.07%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc. has -0.13% weaker performance while Littelfuse Inc. has 1.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Littelfuse Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories. The segment markets its products under the PICO II and NANO2 SMF brands to consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products, and white goods markets. The Automotive segment provides circuit protection and sensor products, heavy duty power distribution modules, switches and relays, blade and high current fuses, battery cable protectors, and varistors. This segment markets its products under the ATO, MINI, MIDI, MEGA, Masterfuse, JCASE, and CablePro brands to the automotive original equipment manufacturers and parts distributors of passenger automobiles, trucks, buses, and off-road equipment; sells its fuses in the automotive replacement parts market; and serves wiring harness manufacturers and auto parts suppliers. The Industrial segment offers power fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in commercial and industrial buildings, as well as large equipment, such as HVAC systems, elevators, and machine tools. The company also provides electronic reed switches and sensors, automotive sensors, and electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices, as well as protection relays and power distribution centers. Littelfuse, Inc. sells its products through distributors, a direct sales force, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.