Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is a company in the Electronics Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arrow Electronics Inc. has 96.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Arrow Electronics Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 4.20% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. N/A 73 9.19 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Arrow Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.33

With average target price of $74.5, Arrow Electronics Inc. has a potential downside of -0.72%. The competitors have a potential upside of 53.88%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Arrow Electronics Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrow Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. 1.11% 0.82% -13.04% -3.83% -3.08% 5.31% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.00 and has 2.21 Quick Ratio. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Arrow Electronics Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Arrow Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers beat Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.