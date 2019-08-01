Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electronics Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Arrow Electronics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.93% of all Electronics Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Arrow Electronics Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Arrow Electronics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 4.20% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Arrow Electronics Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. N/A 75 9.19 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Arrow Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Arrow Electronics Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

With average price target of $76, Arrow Electronics Inc. has a potential upside of 6.83%. As a group, Electronics Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 105.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrow Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrow Electronics Inc. 1.11% 0.82% -13.04% -3.83% -3.08% 5.31% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year Arrow Electronics Inc. has weaker performance than Arrow Electronics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.00 and has 2.21 Quick Ratio. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s competitors are 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

Arrow Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.