Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Analysts See $2.00 EPS; Lyrical Asset Management LP Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $2.00 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. ARW’s profit would be $169.45 million giving it 8.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.84 EPS previously, Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 158,322 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 433,270 shares as Western Digital Corporation (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.41 million shares with $211.81M value, up from 3.97 million last quarter. Western Digital Corporation now has $14.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 4.31M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Firm sees upsides in WDC’s power outage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 14 by Evercore. Benchmark downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $4000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 309 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 620,876 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 448,521 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,187 shares. Coastline Company holds 9,834 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 54,733 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 7,843 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 158 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 1.15 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6.90M shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 180,417 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 24 shares. 2,580 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 14,657 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 56,800 shares. Fiduciary Incorporated Wi has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Advisor Ptnrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 2,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5.71M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 45,030 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 82,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 1,839 shares. Andra Ap reported 88,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 192,090 shares. State Street owns 3.90M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 256 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 22,904 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 103,243 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.