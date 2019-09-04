Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake Held by American International Group Inc; Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding by $18.98 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 39,341 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 7,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 185,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 177,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.09. About 19,603 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) by 19,067 shares to 390,341 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Trust In by 40,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,273 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Core Spaces Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldman Sachs – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Campus Communities Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield REITs to Buy (Even When the Market Tanks) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 59,668 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 18,199 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,935 shares. 42,056 are owned by M&T Natl Bank Corporation. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc owns 711,754 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 19,492 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv holds 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 3,140 shares. Natl Insur Tx has 0.16% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). First Advsr LP stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 659,918 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 215,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 39,480 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 37,233 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 279 shares. Westpac Bk holds 11,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Veritable Lp reported 9,969 shares. 425 were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Td Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.61% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,846 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 352,695 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shelton Mngmt holds 479 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Synovus Corporation accumulated 4,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,100 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY) by 42,100 shares to 49,800 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 27,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,204 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics in Asia Pacific Hosts Family Day to Foster Community Involvement – CSRwire.com” published on August 21, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.