Arrow Electronics (ARW) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Holding by $1.91 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $330,588; Shares Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 24,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,074 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 64,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 31,360 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 601,699 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43 million for 8.66 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% or 40,582 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 110,812 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,350 shares. Origin Asset Llp invested in 0.33% or 50,400 shares. Citadel Ltd accumulated 1.73M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 42,623 shares. 899,310 are owned by Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 112,149 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.29% or 6,986 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 64,072 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 0.34% stake. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,765 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 93,538 shares. Cap Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fincl Advantage has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Burney invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% or 52,416 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Trust Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Schroder Inv Management Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 300 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 422 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 64,696 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 216,929 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 25,272 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,508 shares, and cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP).