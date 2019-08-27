Arrow Electronics (ARW) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Scout Investments Increases Position in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 28,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 525,917 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00 million, up from 497,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 438,628 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 241,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 693,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.43 million, down from 934,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 245,392 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 1,432 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Daiwa Sb Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,540 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com reported 14,657 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,758 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.17% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.02% or 475,011 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 252,190 shares. 8.09M are owned by Vanguard Gp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 17,700 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics in Asia Pacific Hosts Family Day to Foster Community Involvement – CSRwire.com” on August 21, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Synchronoss and Arrow Partner in Smart Building Project – Investing News Network” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares to 12.23 million shares, valued at $480.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12,807 shares to 41,483 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fanuc Corporation (FANUY) by 23,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,036 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 1.26 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 996,474 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Rech Global invested in 0.13% or 12.68 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 472,200 shares. Axa stated it has 18,152 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.14% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com holds 8,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 11,407 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Communications owns 42,885 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.92 million shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 411,296 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Stifel Fincl holds 797,013 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.03% or 19,761 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insurers Reporting Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: RE, ACGL, MCY, NGHC – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Is Up 0.91% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ACGL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.