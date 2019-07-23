Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Value Declined While Dnb Asset Management As Has Upped Holding by $6.10 Billion; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lifted Its Stake in Neogen (NEOG) as Share Price Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 8,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 687,345 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45M, up from 678,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 255,353 shares traded or 25.43% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 79,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 746,215 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.50 billion, up from 667,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 545,130 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.51 million activity. $313,233 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were sold by PARNELL JACK C.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,387 shares to 844,172 shares, valued at $82.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 90,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50.84M shares, and cut its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF).

