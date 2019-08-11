ARRIS International plc (ARRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Both ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARRIS International plc and Polar Power Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ARRIS International plc and Polar Power Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.11% and 12.4%. 5.32% are ARRIS International plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.72% of Polar Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ARRIS International plc beats Polar Power Inc.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.