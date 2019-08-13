ARRIS International plc (ARRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.79 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ARRIS International plc and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.11% of ARRIS International plc shares and 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares. Insiders held 5.32% of ARRIS International plc shares. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats ARRIS International plc.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.