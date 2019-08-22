ARRIS International plc (ARRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

We are comparing ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.93 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ARRIS International plc and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International plc 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, CalAmp Corp.’s potential upside is 71.98% and its average target price is $17.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.11% of ARRIS International plc shares and 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares. Insiders owned 5.32% of ARRIS International plc shares. Competitively, 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats ARRIS International plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.