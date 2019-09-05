Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is a contrast between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 554.14 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Array BioPharma Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Array BioPharma Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $39.2, and a -18.08% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.