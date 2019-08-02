Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 28 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.66 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s average price target is $39.2, while its potential downside is -18.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.