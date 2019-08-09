Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.64 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.64 beta means Array BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.08% and an $39.2 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 38.65% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.