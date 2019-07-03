Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 24 54.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.61 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Array BioPharma Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -30.44% downside potential and an average target price of $32.5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 681.25% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.5%. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.