Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -18.08% downside potential and a consensus target price of $39.2. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,334.78%. Based on the results given earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.5% respectively. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.