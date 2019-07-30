Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 28 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -18.08% downside potential and an average target price of $39.2. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128 consensus target price and a 46.81% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.