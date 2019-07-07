Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 24 53.90 N/A -0.59 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Array BioPharma Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $32.5, while its potential downside is -30.66%. Competitively the average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -14.45% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eidos Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.