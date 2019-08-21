Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.82 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Array BioPharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.64 beta. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.81 beta which makes it 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Array BioPharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Array BioPharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.08% and an $39.2 average price target. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 326.73% and its average price target is $25.86. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.