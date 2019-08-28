Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Since Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.82 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Array BioPharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

$39.2 is Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -18.08%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 167.48% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.