Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

This is a contrast between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.39 N/A -0.59 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Array BioPharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Array BioPharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $39.2, and a -15.55% downside potential. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 225.58% and its consensus price target is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.